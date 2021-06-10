Angela M. Aman Sells 10,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

