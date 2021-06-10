Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149.54 ($1.95). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 167,060 shares.

APF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of £315.95 million and a PE ratio of -14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.91%.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.