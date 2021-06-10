Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Ted Yednock Sells 15,000 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

