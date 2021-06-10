Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after buying an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $4,966,000. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

