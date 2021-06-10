Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $385.96 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

