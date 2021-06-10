Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,710 shares.The stock last traded at $40.80 and had previously closed at $39.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
