Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 97,710 shares.The stock last traded at $40.80 and had previously closed at $39.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

