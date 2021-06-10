AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

AppFolio stock traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.80. AppFolio has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

