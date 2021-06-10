Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein Sells 5,047 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 50,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $591.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.16. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 225,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

