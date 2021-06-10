Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

