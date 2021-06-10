Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of RKDA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.