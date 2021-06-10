ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

