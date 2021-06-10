ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

