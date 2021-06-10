Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) Insider Andrew Richards Buys 12,500 Shares

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) insider Andrew Richards bought 12,500 shares of Arecor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £30,375 ($39,685.13).

Arecor Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258 ($3.37).

Get Arecor Therapeutics alerts:

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.