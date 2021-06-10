Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) Insider Andrew Richards Buys 12,500 Shares

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) insider Andrew Richards bought 12,500 shares of Arecor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £30,375 ($39,685.13).
Arecor Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258 ($3.37).
Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile
