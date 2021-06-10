Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $11,045,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

