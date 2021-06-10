Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.38

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 4111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

