Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00195635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.85 or 0.01338282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.72 or 0.99389368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

