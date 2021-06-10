Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $209.89 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

