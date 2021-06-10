Argent Capital Management LLC Has $14.31 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

