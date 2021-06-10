Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

