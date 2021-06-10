Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 23,789 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,789 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

