Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,864 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $82,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $315.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.51 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.