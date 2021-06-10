Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 8,334 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $48,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.22 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.