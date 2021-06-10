Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Arkema has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.