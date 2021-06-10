Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARKO. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

ARKO opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

