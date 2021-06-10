Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

NYSE ASAN traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 5,462,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,224. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.54.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

