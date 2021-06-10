Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.04. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $46.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

