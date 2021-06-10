ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Shares of ASX opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $13,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

