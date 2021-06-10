Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

