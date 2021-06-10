ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading Up 0.5%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 19,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 27,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $893,000.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC US Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.