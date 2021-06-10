Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Gap Down to $18.70

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $18.01. Aterian shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 10,731 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.26.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

