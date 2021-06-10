Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post sales of $28.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $112.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $114.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.90 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $123.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $568.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

