ATN Tops 1-Day Volume of $298,720.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One ATN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $298,720.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATN has traded up 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.11 or 0.00866304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00047992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.59 or 0.08545911 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

