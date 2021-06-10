Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KMI. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.