AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08.
About AU Optronics
