AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

