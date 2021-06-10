AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,542.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,542.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,382.59. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,454.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.