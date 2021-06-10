AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Cut by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.5% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $210.20 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $214.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

