AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Sells $211,662.36 in Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVB opened at $210.76 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.39. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.19.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.