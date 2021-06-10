Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $31,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 220.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 12.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 50.0% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.