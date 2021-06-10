Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

