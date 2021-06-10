Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

URI opened at $314.71 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.51 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.