Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

