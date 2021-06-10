Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $17,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.74 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

