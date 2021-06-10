Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

