Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$138.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.33.

Shares of BMO opened at C$127.15 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$70.29 and a 1 year high of C$129.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$119.13.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.7773426 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

