Bank7 Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BSVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.