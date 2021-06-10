Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LKQ were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

