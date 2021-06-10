Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,886 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 306.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

AZN opened at $57.60 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

