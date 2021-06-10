Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

SQNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.