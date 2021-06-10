Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $249,000 Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $3,089,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 224.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

