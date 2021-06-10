Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

