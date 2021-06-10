Barclays Raises PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $19.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,776 shares of company stock valued at $196,463. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

